Trade ideas thread - European session 12 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Volumes are still relatively light but yields have been ticking higher since bottoming out in early morning Europe yesterday, despite a meh of a 30-year auction overnight.





S&P 500 futures have pared its slight advance to keep a touch lower now while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4%. As much as greed has been prevalent for the most part this week, the bond market narrative is still arguably the key driver to watch right now.





The dollar advance is also putting pressure on commodities as gold drops back down to $1,713 while silver is down 1% to $25.80 and testing key near-term levels.





Going back to FX, USD/JPY looks poised to try and test 109.00 once again while EUR/USD looks to be surrendering its upside momentum on the week in a fall below its 200-hour moving average at 1.1960 i.e. near-term control turns more neutral.





After touching fresh highs in US stocks this week, some jitters from the bond market could get investors to err on the side of profit-taking ahead of the weekend before all the focus next week turns towards the Fed.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









The dollar is picking up some bids to start the day as Treasury yields are marked higher going into European trading today.