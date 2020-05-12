Trade ideas thread - European session 12 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The aussie is on the back foot after China took steps to warn Australia on meddling into coronavirus affairs. The slightly softer risk tone also isn't helping all too much.





The S&P 500 index closed just short of its 61.8 retracement level once again, and the tepid tones are still persisting amid mixed feelings about the virus situation globally.





Major economies are starting to take steps to reopen but as South Korea and Wuhan are showing, there are still risks to a secondary outbreak of infections to be mindful about.





Fed speakers will be among the key things on the agenda today, and the message yesterday was rather clear i.e. they will be pushing back against negative rates for now.





That may help to put a floor on yields - especially short-term - or at least will certainly be a consideration when viewing Fed policy in the coming months.





Risk is keeping a little softer to start the day with US futures holding lower, but off earlier lows as we look towards European trading. That is helping to underpin the yen a little after a rough start to the week, with most other major currencies still more tepid.