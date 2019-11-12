Trade ideas thread - European session 12 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Gold is down 0.4% while the yen is also weaker with bond yields creeping higher. US-China trade headlines continue to be few and far between but as ever, hope springs eternal.





That may be something to watch out for in the hours to come as we navigate through some economic data releases from the UK and Europe.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going here on the session. There has been little notable movement so far on the day but we are seeing markets start to get more hopeful/optimistic again in early European trading.