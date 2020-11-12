Trade ideas thread - European session 12 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Treasuries are back in action today, and 10-year yields are pointing lower by 4 bps to 0.93%. Elsewhere, US futures are also reflecting more cautious tones with S&P 500 futures seen down by 0.6% as we get things underway.





There seems to be a lack of follow through momentum in the market after the shove higher on Monday from the vaccine and election euphoria. The market has to balance out that optimism with the fact that it may take a long time to play out still.





For now, it seems like there is a debate as to whether we are entering a correction phase or if this is just a breather/consolidation period awaiting further clues.





EUR/USD is slightly lower to 1.1764 and is testing its 200-hour moving average once again, with GBP/USD also testing its 100-hour moving average on a drop below 1.3200.





NZD/USD ran higher earlier above 0.6900 but buyers failed to sustain that momentum as we see a drop back towards 0.6865 currently.





AUD/USD has also fallen back below its 100-hour moving average and contesting the lows this week closer to 0.7252-60 for the time being.







Elsewhere, EUR/GBP is keeping above its Sept lows of 0.8866-74 but topside is also limited by its 200-day moving average closer to 0.8925. EUR/JPY is backing away from another test of 125.00 as price now falls back below its 100-day moving average at 123.81.

The market is tilted slightly more defensively ahead of European morning trade, with the dollar, yen and franc keeping a little higher on the day currently.