Trade ideas thread - European session 12 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The greenback is seeing itself in a vulnerable position with EUR/USD hitting three-week highs above 1.1800 while GBP/USD is trading at a one-month high above 1.3000.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is looking to keep a break above 0.7200 although the aussie was a little weaker early on following the yuan lower after the PBOC stepped in to curb the strength of the currency over the weekend.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is also hitting a one-week low as we get things going as the pair is slipping below 105.50 and gold is also holding steadier after breaking key trendline resistance around $1,911 at the end of last week to trade closer to $1,930 currently.





US stimulus talk and election focus are still the two main things to watch out for but this week we'll also have plenty of Brexit drama to digest in the coming days.





On the latter, that will likely keep the pound more volatile so brace yourselves for a lot of rumours and headline impact over the next few sessions.





A key question now is if election odds don't change, how is that going to impact overall risk assets and the dollar? The early take on a 'blue sweep' seems to be that stocks will benefit from a calmer election day and the dollar will weaken once Trump is out.





But we'll see if and how that narrative holds up in the coming weeks.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Major currencies are keeping more quiet to start the day, after the dollar was beaten down in trading at the end of last week. Stocks continued their good form and US futures are also sitting a touch higher now as we look towards European trading today.