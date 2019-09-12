Trade ideas thread - European session 12 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are holding higher and risk/commodity currencies are leading the charge while the yen is the laggard to start the morning. That said, the bond market isn't exactly playing ball as traders continue to keep an eye on the ECB meeting decision later today.





I reckon we could possibly see diverging themes play out later today with equities more focused on ECB rate cuts and the tiering system (benefiting from such a decision) while the bond market is just clearly eyeing any decision on QE.





As such, if you're looking at the yen and gold, the reaction to the decision may not be so straightforward. It will be the same story for the euro as well.









The reaction in the single currency is highly dependent on how much stimulus the ECB is willing to dish out.





The knee-jerk reaction may see the euro rise on short covering (sell the rumour, buy the fact) if there is no QE - or barely minimal QE - but given time to digest, that may not necessarily be a good thing as it could be seen as the central bank throwing in the towel or not doing enough to bolster economic confidence and inflation expectations.





As such, Draghi's messaging and communication may matter much more than the decision itself for the immediate and near-term reaction. We're just going to have to wait and see. There's going to be a lot of confusion in the price action during the course of today so if anything, I would say it's more prudent to let the dust settle and then go from there.







Happy ECB day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a more positive day overall for markets as US-China trade headlines continue to feed more hopeful optimism ahead of trade talks in October.