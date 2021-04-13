Trade ideas thread - European session 13 April 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

We're experiencing a couple of technical difficulties again so apologies if there are any delays on the posts. If you're looking for the FX option expiries for today, you can refer to yesterday's post here. I'll update again on the latest sizes if and when possible but it doesn't look like there are largely significant ones to take note of on the day.









The dollar is keeping firmer as Treasury yields are higher in anticipation of the key risk event and it will be interesting to see whether or not there will be any follow through to try and breach the 1.75% level in 10-year yields.





That said, a less than hot reading itself may curb the enthusiasm in bond sellers and pin yields lower - which would be a negative for the dollar despite the advance currently.





EUR/USD continues to linger around its 100-hour moving average and 200-day moving average @ 1.1892, with further near-term support seen @ 1.1867-72 and 1.1861-64.





GBP/USD is holding a decent bounce from yesterday above its 100-day moving average @ 1.3684, though price is limited by its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3742.





The 38.2 retracement level of the recent swing lower @ 1.3764 also offers some minor resistance alongside some support from EUR/GBP at 0.8640-45. The latter pair is trading around 0.8658 currently, little changed on the day.





AUD/USD is testing lows just below 0.7600 once again as the back and forth continues with the key hourly moving averages limiting gains yesterday. Sellers need to firmly break below 0.7592-96 to establish fresh momentum to test the key support region @ 0.7531-63.





Elsewhere, EUR/CHF is looking to snap a run of seven straight days of declines but price is still keeping below 1.1000 for now.





In the commodities space, gold is still looking sluggish as it keeps on the retreat from the rejection at resistance close to $1,755.





It is all about yields and inflation talk today as we look towards the US CPI data release to follow later in the day.