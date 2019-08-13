Trade ideas thread - European session 13 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The global risk appetite remains the key factor driving markets this week and so far there hasn't been any optimistic developments to shift the dial after yesterday's glum performance.







ForexLive

I would expect that to remain the case as trade, geopolitical tensions continue amid further signals of the global economy slowing down. Of note, German Q2 GDP will be one to watch tomorrow where the economy is expected to contract once again.

In this environment, gold and yen are still the two key assets to stay underpinned - particularly when you look towards September where the ECB and potentially the Fed will ease monetary policy further.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It has been a decent start to the day with markets holding more steady before a fresh wave of risk aversion is creeping in over the past 15-20 minutes.