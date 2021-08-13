Trade ideas thread - European session 13 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The summer doldrums continue to look to plague Europe with the market looking as tentative as ever after the US CPI release on Wednesday.





It seems like market participants are searching for a key catalyst for the next move but so far, we're not getting any and that is keeping things rather sticky for now.





Dollar pairs are largely in a similar predicament to Tuesday/Wednesday while equities are still inching higher, ignoring delta variant concerns for the most part.





Oil is down 1% on the day to $68.30 after its recent advance but as noted before, that isn't surprising given the current fundamentals at play. Price action may be more choppy below $70 as gains are likely to be shallower for now.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It is Friday the 13th and perhaps that is the only interesting thing to note as we get things going in European trading today.