Trade ideas thread - European session 13 December 2019

Meanwhile, US and China are seen moving closer towards some form of trade truce and that has kept risk trades more buoyant since overnight trading.





A combination of both events are providing the right kind of tonic for risk assets to stay underpinned today with the dollar also finding itself in a precarious spot amid key technical breaks against some major currencies.





EUR/USD has broken back above its 200-day MA; GBP/USD has broken well above its 100 and 200-week MAs; AUD/USD has broken back above its 200-day MA; NZD/USD is running further upon a break of its 200-day MA.





As we clear the UK election hurdle, it's now back over to trade to see whether or not there are any more shocks and surprises to upset the risk mood ahead of the weekend.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. There was no drama in the UK election as the Conservatives book a landslide victory and that has helped the pound soar with cable flirting with the 1.35 handle.