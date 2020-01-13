Trade ideas thread - European session 13 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Notably, flows are moving into EM and the yuan and that is weighing on the likes of gold and the yen so far today. The aussie and kiwi are also benefiting a little, posting mild gains with AUD/USD keeping above the 0.6900 level.





That said, for USD/JPY, price is still struggling to get above resistance around 109.70 for now and that will be a key spot to watch out for in trading this week.





The pound is also a little weaker amid some focus on the BOE and rate cuts. I'd be closely watching UK data this week for any signs of further weakness that could lead to markets pricing in higher odds (softer pound) of that moving forward.





Otherwise, the bigger picture will see investors keep the focus on the US-China trade deal. The signing is imminent but it's now over to the details. If China reaffirms the commitments touted by the US camp, that should give markets a reason to stay happy.











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well and that you had a great weekend as we look to get things going in the new week. It's been a decent start to the day as we're seeing risk move higher a tad bit ahead of the US-China trade deal signing this week.