Trade ideas thread - European session 13 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Either way, the risk situation is quickly changing as we are now seeing US futures pare gains from just an hour ago - after the sharp retracement.









This could all be because of the BOJ stepping in or perhaps a retracement was overdue, but just remember in volatile markets, the battle isn't won in just a day. It has been a historic and brutal week for equities and a mild bounce today isn't going to change that.





Treasury yields are climbing once again today a well with 10-year yields near 0.85% currently while 30-year yields are up by 11 bps to 1.55%. It has been an impressive turnaround since hitting record lows on Monday.





Risk parity liquidating? The market just selling everything? Someone in dire need for cash and liquidity? Is all this related to the Fed?









Dead cat bounce on the cards? Or perhaps the excitement earlier is going to be short-lived as we look towards the weekend?What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.