Trade ideas thread - European session 13 May 2020

The RBNZ was the main cause of the kiwi sinking to 0.6000 against the dollar, but the pair is off the lows for now around 0.6020.





The risk mood remains more tepid, although we have seen US futures move off lows of around 0.5% earlier in Asia Pacific trading to sit slightly higher by 0.2% currently.





But as we have seen yesterday, US-China tensions are still stirring the pot and that could at least keep dip buyers sidelined in case things do get worse down the road.





The 61.8 retracement level in the S&P 500 is also still holding up rather well this week.









Looking ahead, risk sentiment - or lack thereof - will likely be the key driver in European trading before the market will look to pick up clues from Powell later today.





Thereafter, headline risks will remain but the question is still whether or not the recent risk rally is finally meeting a key stumbling block this week. We'll see.





The kiwi is the big story on the day with moves across other major currencies remaining more tepid for the time being, as the focus slowly turns towards Fed chair Powell's speech later in the day, where he will be speaking about current economic issues.