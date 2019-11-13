Trade ideas thread - European session 13 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The RBNZ offered markets a bit of a central bank surprise earlier today and that has seen the kiwi spike higher as a result.





NZD/USD buyers have seized back near-term control though without breaking above the 100-day MA, I'm still skeptical of any further significant extension in the pair.





Meanwhile, risk trades continue to flip flop for the most part as US-China trade talks remain in a bit of a limbo as both sides are still trying to find common ground on the tariffs issue.





The yen continues to be drawn towards the 109.00 handle against the dollar and we do have some significant expiries to look at this week: 109.75 ($1.0 billion, today), 109.00 ($797 million, tomorrow), 109.25 ($1.3 billion, tomorrow), 110.00 ($1.5 billion, tomorrow).





Those will be some areas of interest to pay attention to in the event risk headlines continue to bounce around - as they have been since the start of the week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session.