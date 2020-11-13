Trade ideas thread - European session 13 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









It is a temporary hiccup but amid signs of topping in US stocks, it could be enough to see the top of the range being rejected in the short-term at least.









The rest of the major currencies bloc is little changed although the kiwi continues to stutter after its RBNZ pop from earlier in the week. The push just above 0.6900 fizzled and the pair is now even trading below its 100-hour moving average of 0.6846.





Elsewhere, the euro is staying more resilient for now as EUR/GBP keeps a defense of its September lows to push back towards 0.9000.





But amid the potential for deeper risk aversion, EUR/USD may not find much conviction to keep above 1.1800 if we head towards that direction.





GBP/USD is testing the boundaries of its near-term levels with price action holding around its 200-hour moving average at 1.3126 for the time being.





As US coronavirus cases escalate, the economic outlook for Q4 looks grimmer by the day. Is that enough to scare investors into some further profit-taking in the equities space? Or can they still ignore the virus situation as easy money reigns?





That is the key debate in the risk space. Other than that, Brexit negotiations are also entering a crucial phase and I would argue that the pound has not priced in much downside risks with regards to any negative headlines just yet.





Then again, traders have learned that UK and EU lawmakers will do just about anything to keep hopes alive until the bitter end, and that has been the case time and time again.





Will this time i.e. 31 December deadline finally be different though? I still hold my doubts.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The yen is keeping slightly firmer on the day as Treasury yields are seen softer following the drop yesterday, after the White House said that it was stepping back on stimulus talks and leaving Congress to its own devices in figuring that out.