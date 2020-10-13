Trade ideas thread - European session 13 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The aussie is the notable mover as it is weighed lower, falling to test the 50.0 retracement level of last week's push higher against the dollar and also its key near-term levels but buyers are keeping a defense of those levels (0.7169-79) for the time being.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1800 still with large option expiries seen rolling off at the figure level today while GBP/USD is still holding above 1.3000 as the pound is holding its ground in what will be a key week on the Brexit front.





The mood in the market is more cautious today, after the gains in US stocks yesterday.





US futures are slightly softer while Treasury yields are also down a little to start the day, but it is still a bit early to draw any firm conclusions for now.





















The dollar is keeping steadier once again today, but the moves ahead of European trading are relatively light for the most part among major currencies.