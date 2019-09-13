Trade ideas thread - European session 13 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Notably, cable has risen to fresh seven-week highs against the the dollar while the euro is looking towards the 1.1000 against the greenback today.





It's a bit of a mixed market with equities and bonds not doing much at the start of the session but it's all in good fun as currencies are well respecting key technical levels for now.





If anything else, the pound move is the most interesting for me and I'm keen to see how far buyers are going to drive the currency higher despite the lack of change in Brexit.





What do you think Draghi & co. will do later today?





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been quite a lively start to the session as we're seeing the dollar weaken notably against the likes of the euro, pound and yen in the past hour.