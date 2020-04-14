Trade ideas thread - European session 14 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Risk is showing a brighter start after a more gloomy mood in Wall Street yesterday in anticipation of earnings season, with Asian stocks rising alongside US futures.









In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are leading gains as the dollar finds itself on the back foot once again - much like yesterday during US trading.





It is all about sentiment right now and the market is mostly leaning on the fact that no matter what virus developments may crop up now and in the future, the Fed has its back.





I'm still leaning on the skeptical side of the economic damage worsening much more down the road but you can't argue with the charts are saying at this stage.





Risk is faring much better and the dollar seems to be in a rough spot, so let's see if there are any potential developments that may turn things around.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great Easter break as we look to get things going in the market again on the new week.