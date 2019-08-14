Trade ideas thread - European session 14 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





So far today, the risk mood is more measured with bonds recovering again and pushing yields lower. That in turn is helping the yen find some reprieve after yesterday's beat down.





Other major currencies are little changed with only the aussie holding a little weaker amid poor Chinese data earlier, which saw industrial activity slump heavily in July.





Looking ahead, it's all about global risk appetite still with market participants keenly eyeing any further potential developments in the US-China trade rhetoric. September talks are back on track but I'm not going to hold my breath hoping for any major progress.





As mentioned earlier, we have been down this road before and time and time again, it tends to result in disappointment.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a quieter start to proceedings after yesterday's tariff surprise from Trump, helping to allow risk assets to produce a turnaround.