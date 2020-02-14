Trade ideas thread - European session 14 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US 10-year yields are actually down by 1.7 bps to 1.60% and that is leaving major currencies in a bit of an indecisive mood to start the trading day. Risk is still the key factor looking ahead of the weekend as the market continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.





Despite three Fridays of risk aversion, I'm not too sure about a repeat this time around. The market quickly turned around despite some negativity regarding China's cases jump yesterday and that is now literally yesterday's news.





As such, risk may find more steady footing in hopes that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may well be behind us as we look towards the weekend and next week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a mixed start to the day as Asian equities are mostly settling higher alongside US futures but so far, bond yields are not really playing ball for the most part.