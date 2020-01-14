Trade ideas thread - European session 14 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Gold is continuing to stay weaker amid the more steady risk mood as markets continue to maintain its composure ahead of the US-China Phase One trade deal signing tomorrow.





With US equities continuing to post fresh record highs, there's the sense that we could see profit-taking i.e. sell the fact trade on the trade deal signing this week potentially. But once again, just be wary of the details as that will be of particular importance too.





Looking ahead today, there isn't much to sway markets from the focus on trade so instead just keep an eye out on the possibility of investors taking some money off the table before the main event tomorrow in Washington.





