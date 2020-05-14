Trade ideas thread - European session 14 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Asian equities are keeping lower, with US futures also down by about 0.2% currently after another rough session for European and US equities in trading yesterday.





The aussie is the weakest performer to start the day, weighed by an overall softer jobs report earlier, with the current risk mood not really helping as well.





It's going to be a big test today for dip buyers in the market and the 2,800 level in the S&P 500 will be key to watch ahead of the close. Is this the beginnings of a downturn or just merely another minor hiccup in the march higher for risk trades?











Softer risk tones are still playing out as we look towards the start of European morning trade, helping to slightly underpin the dollar and yen for the time being.