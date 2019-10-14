Trade ideas thread - European session 14 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It's been a lively start to the day as the pound is down by more than 100 pips now against the dollar as the currency suffers a setback on Brexit. Doubts continue to persist surrounding Boris Johnson's proposal and that is weighing on the quid to start the week.





Meanwhile, the optimism from the trade truce isn't exactly encouraging as markets continue to follow through with a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play considering that US and China did the bare minimum to alleviate trade tensions.





In my view, both Trump and Xi got what they wanted out of talks for now and they can go back and lick their wounds before slogging it out again next year.





Trump will be happy to get things his way on some issues but more importantly secure agricultural purchases to appeal to his majority voter base.





Meanwhile, Xi will be happy to ease pressure from tariffs while not sacrificing China's key standing ground on structural issues during talks.





It's all about the ebb and flow today but just be mindful that with US traders being away, liquidity conditions may be thinner towards the second half of the trading day.





