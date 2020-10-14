Trade ideas thread - European session 14 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Cable fell by ~25 pips from 1.2935 to 1.2910 as sellers continue to drive further downward pressure on a break under both key hourly moving averages in trading yesterday.





The nudge lower also sees price action start to track under the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.2927 of the recent swing higher from 1.2676 to 1.3083 - which came on a bounce from the key daily moving averages.





The dollar gained some modest ground in trading yesterday and that saw EUR/USD fall back below its key hourly moving averages as well.





Sellers are in near-term control but there is some minor support around 1.1725-32 from the lows last Wednesday and Thursday before getting to the 1.1700 handle.





AUD/USD also fell under its key hourly moving averages and buyers' attempt for a push higher today is encountering resistance from the 200-hour moving average @ 0.7172.





In short, the dollar continues to hang on after a vulnerable start to the week as buyers wrestle back near-term control for now.





US futures are sitting a little higher on the day but after yesterday's performance, it is hard to draw any firm conclusions this early on. I mean all it takes is one more stimulus headline like this and things could easily unravel again.





As we hit hump day on the week, the market is at a bit of a crossroads on figuring out sentiment for the most part.





The dollar is keeping a slight edge now after being the one put to the sword at the start of the week but this more back and forth action could well stay the course as we navigate through the run up to the US election in November.





Structurally, the greenback may very well be on its way to a long-term decline but short-term factors i.e. US election, Brexit, stretched short positioning, global virus situation, other major economies slowing, and more likely central bank action outside the Fed, could still keep some flows into the dollar from time to time.





















Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day, though the pound is looking to be an early mover after more pessimistic Brexit headlines crossing in the past hour.