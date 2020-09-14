Trade ideas thread - European session 14 September 2020
Trade ideas
Good morning one and all as we head into a busy week with three of the four largest central bank's meeting this week. It should be a good week for market volatility.
Risk sentiment is supported as we start the session with equity futures higher, a lower vix, copper prices higher, and US crude higher. Bond yields are ticking down a little across the board now, so will keep us updated on the risk tone as we head through the session.
What's your trade idea/ideas for today and this week? I would favour a little bounce in oil here if the risk tone remains positive with hurricanes closing in on the gulf of Mexico to. Starting the week with a song from the sadly deceased 'Lil Peep'. Too much too young :-(