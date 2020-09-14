Trade ideas thread - European session 14 September 2020

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Trade ideas

Good morning one and all as we head into a busy week with three of the four largest central bank's meeting this week. It should be a good week for market volatility. 

Risk sentiment is supported as we start the session with equity futures higher, a lower vix, copper prices higher, and US crude higher. Bond yields are ticking down a little across the board now, so will keep us updated on the risk tone as we head through the session. 

What's your trade idea/ideas for today and this week? I would favour a little bounce in oil here if the risk tone remains positive with hurricanes closing in on the gulf of Mexico to. Starting the week with a song from the sadly deceased 'Lil Peep'. Too much too young :-(


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose