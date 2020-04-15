Trade ideas thread - European session 15 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are keeping slightly lower and that is resulting in a more tepid mood for risk currently. In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are the laggards while the yen is leading gains. Overall movement remains relatively narrow though.





In the bigger picture this week, the dollar was beaten down once again in trading yesterday but we are seeing dollar pairs approach some key technical levels now.









There is still plenty to play for with earnings season in focus in the US, with investors still looking past risks in the market amid the central bank/government safety net.

The S&P 500 firmly broke above its 50.0 retracement level and 2,800 yesterday, paving the way for further gains from a technical perspective at least.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.



ForexLive

EUR/USD is challenging 1.1000, USD/JPY the 107.00 level, GBP/USD the 200-day moving average, and AUD/USD the 61.8 retracement level of the swing move lower this year.

There is a slight hint of risk aversion to start the day, but nothing too overwhelming yet as we look towards the start of European trading.