Trade ideas thread - European session 15 April 2021

The dollar remains vulnerable with EUR/USD inching closer to a firm test of 1.2000 with USD/JPY also keeping below 109.00 for now as the downtrend stays the course.





The aussie and kiwi were notable gainers yesterday but are keeping calmer today, with AUD/USD backing away from the 61.8 retracement level of its recent swing move lower from 18 March to 1 April @ 0.7728 on the daily chart.





Meanwhile, EUR/GBP continues to knock on the door of the 0.8700 handle and that remains one to watch in gauging overall pound sentiment.





USD/CAD is also still trying to work out firmer direction as support around 1.2500-10 continues to hold up for the time being. CAD/JPY is also showing some resilience at support around 86.60 for now as the more choppy price action continues on the week.





Elsewhere, gold remains indecisive as it consolidates after failing to breach resistance @ $1,755. The bigger picture narrative is that price needs to break either side of key resistance @ $1,755 or key support @ $1,676 for the next meaningful move.





All eyes will on the US retail sales report later today and the expectation is that we are likely to see a stronger reading than the already strong estimates, so keep that in mind.





Major currencies are little changed on the day with Treasury yields keeping steadier as we count down to the US retail sales report later today.