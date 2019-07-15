Trade ideas thread - European session 15 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That put a slightly more risk-on mood in currencies with the kiwi and aussie benefiting with the yen holding slightly weaker. Meanwhile, gold is also a little lower on the session as the dollar holds steady in light trading so far.







It's a brand new week but with little to go on, markets may work their way back towards focusing on the dollar and the Fed once again. Let's see if we'll get any other interesting headlines in what will be a day lacking in terms of key data/central bank speakers.

