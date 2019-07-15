Trade ideas thread - European session 15 July 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsHappy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a bit of a quiet one in terms of headlines to start the European morning with the hot topic in markets today being better-than-expected Chinese June data earlier in the day.
That put a slightly more risk-on mood in currencies with the kiwi and aussie benefiting with the yen holding slightly weaker. Meanwhile, gold is also a little lower on the session as the dollar holds steady in light trading so far.
It's a brand new week but with little to go on, markets may work their way back towards focusing on the dollar and the Fed once again. Let's see if we'll get any other interesting headlines in what will be a day lacking in terms of key data/central bank speakers.
What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.