Trade ideas thread - European session 15 July 2020

The aussie and kiwi are among the notable gainers, with AUD/USD testing the 0.7000 handle, but the pound is also modestly higher with cable price action now moving back in between its key hourly moving averages once again.





Meanwhile, we're also seeing EUR/USD test one-month highs around 1.1400 with large expiries at the figure level also a consideration in the sessions ahead.





Vaccine headlines continue to keep the market pumping, but ongoing virus developments across the US are still something that needs watching with government stimulus set to run its course at the end of the month.





Earnings season will also stay a key focus in the weeks ahead, and I would argue that Monday's price action in stocks may still warrant more caution - especially so if the early optimism today fades by the time the closing bell rings.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Risk is in a slightly better spot going into European trading, with US futures keeping higher following the late gains posted by Wall Street yesterday.