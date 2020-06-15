Trade ideas thread - European session 15 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are down by 1.5% and that is weighing on Asian equities as well amid some jitters surrounding the coronavirus situation and a secondary virus outbreak.









In the currencies space, the yen and franc are leading gains while risk currencies are the ones being punished for the time being. The dollar is caught in the middle of that.





Investors will still have to weigh up whether this is still part of the retracement trade on the recent run or the economic reality is catching up with the froth from cheap money.





For now, some bellwether signs of the economy and more pessimistic headlines surrounding the virus outbreak is stoking fears a little in the market. But considering how much emotion there is in the market right now, it can exacerbate swing moves as such.





That's a point to consider when interpreting rallies, reversals, or even any retracement moves because they could stretch on longer or change quickly because of that.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











There is a risk-off touch in the market as we get things going in the new week, with stocks keeping lower and Treasury yields are also softer going into European trading.