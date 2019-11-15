Trade ideas thread - European session 15 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, I'm not seeing too much change in the currencies space as USD/JPY also continues to keep under key near-term levels for the time being.





Kudlow's remarks were typically what you'd expect to hear but the market is lapping it up anyway. This just continues to give me vibes of a potential buy the rumour, sell the fact play on the conclusion of this "Phase One" trade deal.





Other than that, market participants have little else to work with as we navigate through some minor data in the session ahead before US retail sales data to follow later on.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













