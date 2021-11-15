Trade ideas thread - European session 15 November 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The ranges for the day are still relatively narrow and the key thing to watch out for this week will be Fed speakers so we'll have to wait and see the sort of appetite that they have to push back against market expectations as such.





The bond market is still a key spot to watch but for now, yields are tracking lower again after the push higher last week. 10-year Treasury yields are down over 3 bps to 1.55%.





I reckon this is all just a bit of a breather after the events last week and there might be a bit more of a pushy and pully feel to start this one with a lack of key risk events on the agenda today (and barring any headline surprises that is).





Elsewhere, gold is still holding up but struggling to push past the 10 November high around $1,868 to extend the upside breakout. Support at the $1,832-34 region is still key in maintaining the momentum for buyers for now.





Meanwhile, oil saw a third straight weekly loss last week but price is still looking to keep above $80. There's a part of me still expecting a steeper drop, which would present a dip buying opportunity so that's my watch for the days ahead.





The dollar is mildly weaker to start the day but from a technical perspective, it is still keeping in a good spot after the moves last week.