Trade ideas thread - European session 15 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It looks like things are falling into place for a deal to be struck but I still reserve some skepticism that things aren't as smooth sailing as it seems. Nonetheless, this does lead to increased chances of an extension so that should at least keep the pound perky.





Other major currencies aren't doing much as risk trades continue to be stifled and mixed amid indecisive sentiment after the US-China trade truce.





It's all about the pound for the time being and this is either going to end with a real reprieve for the quid or ultimately yet another crash and burn.





As mentioned earlier, there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel now. But is it really a way out or is it an incoming train?





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a lively start for the pound as Brexit deal hopes get reignited since late overnight trading as cable nears the 1.27 handle once again.