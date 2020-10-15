Trade ideas thread - European session 15 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Other than that, the pound is still keeping steadier after the push higher yesterday following reports that the UK will not be walking away from talks beyond this week.





Cable is holding steady above 1.3000 for now, with the dollar also keeping steadier for the most part following a mixed session in US trading yesterday.





Stocks are mostly on the defensive to start the day with S&P 500 futures down ~0.2% and Nasdaq futures down ~0.5% currently. 10-year Treasury yields are also down by 1.3 bps to 0.712% so that is feeding to the slightly softer risk mood for now.





The setback in US stimulus talks continues to be a consideration but that only serves to shift the stimulus narrative towards the election race instead.





Looking ahead, Brexit headlines will arguably be the thing to watch once again but beyond what we already know from yesterday, there might not be much fresh developments if talks are delayed once again to take place at a future date.





Otherwise, things may be more quiet with focus still sticking on the US election for the most part with the dollar still seeing choppier flows as well this week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day so far, with only the aussie marked lower following more dovish remarks by RBA governor Lowe earlier today.