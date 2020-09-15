Trade ideas thread - European session 15 September 2020
Trade ideas
What are your trade ideas for today? I am looking at this 'golden triangle', but I would like a dovish Fed to pull the trigger for a move higher. I am AUDNZD long from September 7 on an RBA vs RBNZ trade outlook and short GBPAUD from last week. Have been looking at AUDNZD longs for awhile.
What trades are you in/ looking at? Here is a tune from Mac Miller. Sadly, he has deceased due to the usual rock and roll excess :-(. I reckon it's a case of too much available cash that just gets spent on the wrong things when you are at the wrong age. Anyway, that's my theory.