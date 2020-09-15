Trade ideas thread - European session 15 September 2020

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Trade ideas

What are your trade ideas for today? I am looking at this 'golden triangle', but I would like a dovish Fed to pull the trigger for a move higher. I am AUDNZD long from September 7 on an RBA vs RBNZ trade outlook and short GBPAUD from last week. Have been looking at AUDNZD longs for awhile. 

What trades are you in/ looking at? Here is a tune from Mac Miller. Sadly, he has deceased due to the usual rock and roll excess :-(. I reckon it's a case of too much available cash that just gets spent on the wrong things when you are at the wrong age. Anyway, that's my theory. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
