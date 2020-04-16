Trade ideas thread - European session 16 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Risk remains on the back foot as equities keep softer amid the stronger dollar once again today. Bonds are holding more steady though, after yields fell in overnight trading.





As virus developments start to show some improvements, more and more governments are turning their focus to life after lockdown. But what does that exactly mean?





Nobody knows exactly for sure but one thing is for sure, we are not going to ever get back to the "normal" life as we know it before the coronavirus pandemic globally.





Social distancing, limited interactions outside households, no public gatherings/big events, and global travel restrictions are among the things that will be here to stay quite possibly for the next year or so perhaps.





Does the dollar move this time around have more to it, in the sense that it is going to spark another round of liquidation fears in the market? The move so far remains rather orderly but we are still in the early stages of figuring that out.