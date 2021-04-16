Trade ideas thread - European session 16 April 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That is helping to see the dollar hold steadier, though ranges among major currencies are relatively narrow as we get things going in Europe.





Meanwhile, US futures are just pulling back slightly after the robust gains seen yesterday.





From a technical perspective, the breach below 1.60% in 10-year yields now opens up a potentially lower range in the latest cycle for Treasury yields - which may yet continue until we get more consistently strong US data releases in the months ahead.





That is likely to keep dollar gains in-check but I'd still argue that any material downside is unlikely given that vaccine optimism and recovery hopes are still very much alive.





EUR/USD continues to be pinned down by resistance at 1.1990-00 with the 100-hour moving average @ 1.1942 one to watch in case of any downside pressure.





USD/JPY kept with the declining trend on every day so far this week but is holding steadier today near 108.78 currently. That said, as long as price action keeps below 109.00, sellers remain in control in driving price momentum for the pair.





Elsewhere, EUR/GBP continues to face resistance at 0.8700 while CAD/JPY is still hanging on to support at around 86.60 so those remain two key levels to watch in case we see any further extension in price action ahead of the weekend.





In the commodities space, gold's breakout yesterday bodes well for the yellow metal from a technical perspective as that may yet see price correct higher towards $1,800 next.





That despite investor appetite still being extremely weak with ETFs continuing to shed gold holdings this week - level dropped to its lowest since 20 May last year.





Looking over to equities, there isn't much to not like since March when the market stays as it is. It still looks to be a Goldilocks scenario for the most part.





It is still all about yields and risk sentiment as we look towards the end of the trading week, with the former seeing some stability after the drop in US trading yesterday.