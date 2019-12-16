Trade ideas thread - European session 16 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are up by 0.3% while bond yields are also a tad higher, although I must say that the platform that they are standing on is quite fragile and flimsy - given the unimpressive communication and lack of details from the US-China trade deal.





As such, I'm still leaning towards fading any optimism because it's hard to imagine much more upside from here unless the details massively surprise - which I doubt.





Currencies are still rather subdued and trapped in narrow ranges for the most part, though the pound is the big mover so far today. The quid is still a buy-on-dip in my view after the election and as we look towards Johnson getting his deal done by 31 January 2020.





Following which, trade negotiations could potentially keep a lid on price action and risks of a no-deal Brexit could undermine the currency's upside next year.





The two biggest issues in markets this year - US-China trade and Brexit - may appear to be "resolved" for now but make no doubt about it, these will still be the same two biggest issues in markets next year as well.





What are your views on the market right now?











Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're ready for what could arguably be the last proper week of trading in 2019. Markets are a little quiet for now but there is a slight bias towards a more positive risk mood to start the session.