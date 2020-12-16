Trade ideas thread - European session 16 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









There's plenty of talk about WAM but if anything else, the Fed is almost likely to stay on the sidelines this meeting and wait on the virus/vaccine situation further as well as the potential for Congress to introduce stimulus.





I mean equities aren't shaken up so the "economy" is doing well, right?





US futures are keeping flatter so far on the day while the dollar is trading a bit more mixed, though the latter continues to sit in a vulnerable spot all things considered.





Either way, the hurdle for the dollar to bounce after the FOMC meeting later is rather high. It would require the Fed to reaffirm its current stance while casting some doubt about its 'easy policy for longer' tagline, which is rather unlikely.





I mean I wouldn't rule out potential year-end profit-taking and rebalancing flows once this is all over and done with, but I would expect the market to resume with the dollar weakness theme again once we get into the new year and structural trades return.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It is the final Fed day of 2020. That will be the key risk event for the market today and it is arguably one of the last major events before the year comes to a close.