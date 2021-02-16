Trade ideas thread - European session 16 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Just bear in mind that the headlines hit during thinner liquidity conditions although with equities at frothy levels, any excuse is a good one for some light profit-taking.





That said, the landscape in the major currencies space is little changed with AUD/USD keeping a touch higher but backing off resistance of 0.7800-20 from the year's highs.





Meanwhile, GBP/USD is still looking poised towards 1.4000 while USD/JPY is currently knocking on the door of its 200-day moving average of 105.51.





USD/CAD is also threatening the lows for the year closer to 1.2600 as oil prices continue to keep its advance for the most part; WTI crude is back above $60 today.





The reflation narrative remains the key theme to watch as we await the return of Wall Street today. 10-year Treasury yields are up to 1.23% and 30-year yields are up to 2.03% so that provides some additional support for yen pairs in general.





What are your views on the market right now?














