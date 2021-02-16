Trade ideas thread - European session 16 February 2021
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsThe dollar and yen stay as the laggards, despite a slight nudge after a report on further US-China tensions towards the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading.
Just bear in mind that the headlines hit during thinner liquidity conditions although with equities at frothy levels, any excuse is a good one for some light profit-taking.
That said, the landscape in the major currencies space is little changed with AUD/USD keeping a touch higher but backing off resistance of 0.7800-20 from the year's highs.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD is still looking poised towards 1.4000 while USD/JPY is currently knocking on the door of its 200-day moving average of 105.51.
USD/CAD is also threatening the lows for the year closer to 1.2600 as oil prices continue to keep its advance for the most part; WTI crude is back above $60 today.
The reflation narrative remains the key theme to watch as we await the return of Wall Street today. 10-year Treasury yields are up to 1.23% and 30-year yields are up to 2.03% so that provides some additional support for yen pairs in general.
