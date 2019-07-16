Trade ideas thread - European session 16 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The kiwi is the only notable mover - but not by much - as the currency holds firm following steady inflation data earlier today. NZD/USD is flirting with three-month highs around 0.6735 currently, testing key daily resistance levels in the process.





With markets embracing summer time trading and traders/investors trapped in the midst of all the central bank, trade and political fiasco, the lack of headlines from those three focal points to start the new week isn't helping much with direction.





Later on in the day we'll have US retail sales and industrial data so let's see if that will help to breathe some life into markets. As for the European morning, we'll have the release of the UK labour market report but barring any major surprises, it shouldn't be one to really influence the pound in the bigger picture.





Also up ahead today, we will see the vote on Ursula von der Leyen's bid to claim the European Commission presidency. The vote is slated for 1600 GMT so just be aware of that.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been yet again a quieter start to the day as traders continue to keep their focus on central bank decisions to come later in the month.