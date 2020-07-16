Trade ideas thread - European session 16 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









There was decent shove higher in risk yesterday but ultimately it failed to take out key levels and we're once again left wondering whether or not we are stuck playing the same old range as we have been over the past few week or so.





The S&P 500 closed 0.9% higher but failed to take out daily resistance around 3,233 to 3,235. Meanwhile, major currencies (dollar pairs) also observed something similar.





EUR/USD pushed higher but failed to breach daily resistance @ 1.1423. AUD/USD rose above 0.7000 but failed to take out daily resistance @ 0.7032. Meanwhile, NZD/USD also saw its upside run stall near resistance @ 0.6585.





USD/CAD got a decent shove lower following the Bank of Canada meeting, but is still not able to firmly break through support from the 200-day moving average near 1.3500.





The ECB will be the focus in European trading but it should be a rather non-event. As such, all eyes will turn towards US jobless claims and risk once again later in trading today.





The dollar is keeping slightly firmer in the new day with risk more on the back foot as we look towards European trading. Asian equities are keeping lower, with US futures also seen down by around 0.5% currently.