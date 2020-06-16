Trade ideas thread - European session 16 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The Fed just seem to can't handle red days in the market as they stepped in once again - offering no reason why - to "improve market functioning". *wink wink*





No less that this came not even a week after their latest policy meeting last week.









That and talk of Trump's infrastructure move is helping to give risk assets a decent boost to start the new day with US futures keeping well over 1% gains and the dollar and yen are weaker once again after the U-turn seen in trading yesterday.





As a result, most dollar pairs have turned the corner with EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD now trading back above their key hourly moving averages.





The S&P 500 also held on to key technical levels from the 200-hour moving average and an attempt by futures to try and run the 100-day moving average yesterday.





For now at least, cheap money continues to override the rules in the market still.





It's crazy. It's maniacal. But this seems to be the reality we are living in at the moment.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













