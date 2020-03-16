Trade ideas thread - European session 16 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Coronavirus developments continue to take a turn for the worse across the globe as we now see lockdowns extend in Spain and France with many businesses starting to shut shop as the economic fallout continues to deepen.





The sharpest of bounces tend to come in bear markets, but that does not mean that a bottom has been found. These will be words to remember over the next few weeks as we continue to navigate through tumultuous conditions in the market right now.





The yen is back in favour as the flight to safety returns, with Treasury yields hammered to start the week - following the Fed decision - and dragging the dollar lower too.





But with the market panic set to reverberate across the globe, there is still some sense to expect the dollar to stay favoured - especially against EM and risk currencies - as long as the current situation keeps up.





What are your views on the market right now?





The Friday retracement appears to be nothing more than a dead cat bounce as the market is returning back to "old" habits today as the equities selloff resumes.