Trade ideas thread - European session 16 November 2020

US futures are keeping around 0.9% higher at the highs as we kick start the session.





This is putting some modest pressure on the dollar as EUR/USD extends gains above its 100-hour moving average from Friday to near 1.1850 now. Buyers will be eyeing a potential move towards the 1.1900 handle once again.





GBP/USD has also made its way above 1.3200 and its 100-hour moving average, so buyers are back in near-term control but the pound itself faces some potential risks as Brexit negotiations continue in Brussels this week with little signs of a compromise still.





Likewise, AUD/USD kept a defense of its 200-hour moving average to now move back above its own 100-hour moving average as buyers look for a push back towards 0.7300.





USD/CAD is nearing 1.3100 with the confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3082-83 a key near-term spot to watch in case sellers push the agenda further today.





Elsewhere, gold climbed above its 100-hour moving average near $1,880 at the end of last week but is keeping below its 200-hour moving average near the $1,900 level for the time being. The near-term battle between those levels is the focus for gold now.





As we look to get the week underway, it is turning into a focus on risk once again. The market is leaning more positive for now, following the mood in equities. But the bond market is more tepid, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down 1 bps to 0.885%.





It is shaping up to be another week of pushing and pulling until there is a clear breakthrough on either side of the debate.







The dollar is on the back foot to start the day as risk keeps firmer ahead of European morning trade. The market is continuing the more positive momentum from the end of trading last week, with the RCEP trade deal also bolstering Asian equities earlier.