Trade ideas thread - European session 16 November 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is still keeping in a good spot but any further run higher will likely depend on US retail sales data today. But on the balance of things, the greenback continues to look rather favoured from a technical perspective.

Bond yields shot higher after a slow start yesterday and are keeping elevated today despite a slight retreat. 10-year Treasury yields are holding just above 1.60% for now.
That will be one to keep an eye out for in the case of USD/JPY as price starts to climb back towards the highs for the year.

AUD/USD tried for an upside move yesterday but buyers fell short of firmly breaking the 100-day moving average, so that remains a key upside level to watch (now @ 0.7363) alongside the 200-hour moving average (now @ 0.7367).

