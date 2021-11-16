Trade ideas thread - European session 16 November 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







Bond yields shot higher after a slow start yesterday and are keeping elevated today despite a slight retreat. 10-year Treasury yields are holding just above 1.60% for now.

That will be one to keep an eye out for in the case of USD/JPY as price starts to climb back towards the highs for the year.





AUD/USD tried for an upside move yesterday but buyers fell short of firmly breaking the 100-day moving average, so that remains a key upside level to watch (now @ 0.7363) alongside the 200-hour moving average (now @ 0.7367).





The dollar is still keeping in a good spot but any further run higher will likely depend on US retail sales data today. But on the balance of things, the greenback continues to look rather favoured from a technical perspective.