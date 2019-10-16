Trade ideas thread - European session 16 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Markets are already on the move to start the day with risk trades and the pound being the place where the action resides as US-China and Brexit sentiment continue to play their respective roles in dictating sentiment.





The pound is likely where the market spotlight will be focused on this morning as Brexit negotiations continue for a third straight day in Brussels.





I still reserve some skepticism about how "great" a Brexit deal is - as this looks to be the same one which Theresa May rejected back in February 2018 - but let's see if Boris Johnson can pull off a miracle in parliament to get this across the finish line.





But with regards to the pound, you can't really argue with the charts/technicals for the time being. It is never wise to fight the tide and in cases like this, it is always better to be late to catch the bus than to be early and get run over by it.





What are your views on the market right now?





