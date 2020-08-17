Trade ideas thread - European session 17 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Major currencies are keeping in narrower ranges as we look towards European trading today and there is also little on the agenda to really shake things up.









As such, the market will continue to draw clues from the risk mood, volatility in precious metals, and other key headlines involving US-China tensions, coronavirus developments, and the upcoming OPEC+ JMMC meeting among other things.





On the risk mood, Treasuries are still a key spot to keep an eye out for but also US stocks as the S&P 500 continues to flirt with levels close to its all-time high:













Otherwise, it looks like we will be starting the week with the market trending a bit more sideways as we await the next key shove.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













