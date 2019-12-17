Trade ideas thread - European session 17 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The risk mood is keeping more calm with US futures and bond yields barely changed on the day so far. That is leaving traders and investors with little to work with in digesting the US-China trade rhetoric and the implications it has to the outlook for next year.





There's no doubt that everyone is keeping one eye on the holiday season already as the economic and trading calendar winds down. I would expect liquidity conditions to slowly grow thinner over the next few days as markets gear towards Christmas next week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a steadier start to the day for the most part with the pound and aussie being notable movers - more so the former amid post-election positioning.