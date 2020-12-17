Trade ideas thread - European session 17 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Stocks are in a good spot as well, with US futures pointing higher for the time being with the market also keeping some optimistic hope for stimulus measures to deliver.





While there might be scope for year-end rebalancing and positioning adjustments, the big picture theme is still rather intact for the most part.





From a technical perspective, the dollar continues to be stretched further as well:









From a technical perspective, the dollar continues to be stretched further as well:















The Fed has come and gone and we're left with the same old narrative in the market. The dollar is once again beaten down and trading near the lows for the day currently as we look towards European morning trade.